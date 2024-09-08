Concept camper bus dares you to gaze (and smell) into RVing's future

Italy's Mobilvetta is exploring the future of RVing with a concept it calls Fluideen. Something of a mini-jungle on wheels, the design study looks to seamlessly blend the natural with the technological, bringing in innovations like electrochromatic privacy glass, fragrance-diffusing composite wallpaper and electric-retractable furniture and appliances.

Given the Fluideen's humble position right next to a Caravan Salon exhibit hall entryway, it would be easy to miss it completely as more visible vehicles in the center of the hall pull you quickly past it. But as you walk through the entry, the unique shade of green tugs at the corner of your eye and doesn't let go, inviting you to pause and halt the bustle of show floor traffic like a deer in the highway.

The Fluideen on show in its corner booth at the 2024 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon CC Weiss/New Atlas

Given its green color and visionary design, we thought it at first to be an electric Class A motorhome concept, a peek at the next generation of longer-range e-RVing. But Mobilvetta's description makes no mention of powertrain, and the Fluideen is really all about the next generation of interior living.

The Italian RV specialist explains that the name is a portmanteau of "fluid" and "green," hinting at the clean, flowing interior design and the use of natural materials and invocations. The name also plays quite well for a German debut, as the the embedded "ideen" (ideas) points to the concept's role as a "laboratory of ideas."

Elements inspired by the natural world thread their way through many of those ideas, starting with the soft, muted green exterior that serves as a sneak peek of the rainforest-inspired cabin. Stepping inside feels like a trip to a jungle-style theme park attraction, albeit without the soundtrack of wild cackles and howls.

A look up from the shower room floor Mobilvetta

The rear bedroom and bathroom to the entrant's right give off a particularly jungly vibe thanks to the leafy wallpaper and green lighting. The wallpaper is coated in waterproof fiberglass and able to adorn the wall of the shower without deteriorating.

In the bedroom, Mobilvetta speaks of a special aromatic treatment that allows the owner to spray the wallpaper directly so it can slow-release the scent over time. We're not sure how much different that is from, say, spraying perfume or air freshener on regular wallpaper and having it smell up the room for days or weeks on end, but Mobilvetta will certainly defend the differentiation.

The lighting system and wallpaper definitely deliver on the "green" part of the equation Mobilvetta

The wallpapered panel centered between the two raised single beds is also soundproof, designed to create a quieter, more discrete environment. We're not sure what affect that might have on any cackling monkey soundtracks occupants might be inclined to blare, but it'd be one of the first things we'd test out if given the Fluideen for the night.

The mattresses themselves are made from what's described as a vegetable-based microcellular foam designed for a precise blend of form-maintaining elasticity, body support and breathability. A memory foam topper adds an extra touch of softness.

The generous seating group and electric-adjustable table create a large dining and lounge space Mobilvetta

The living area at the front of the Fluideen cabin can be flooded in light via the large panoramic windows at its flanks. For privacy, the windows switch to opaque at the push of a button, offering a sliding scale of translucency settings in between. The surrounding lighting is equally versatile, offering 12 different color tones to match the mood of the moment.

The power side glass easily switches between opaque for privacy to fully clear for views to somewhere in between Mobilvetta

The large wraparound seating group incorporates the swivel cab seats and two sofas upholstered in recycled fibers. The table deploys and retracts electrically.

The kitchen block shoehorned between the driver's side sofa and toilet room seems a bit small for a motorhome of this size (or even a camper van), but it makes the most of its limited space with features like the retractable coffeemaker that disappears away into the overhead cabinetry after coffee has been served.

The coffeemaker in the corner drops down for use at the push of a button and retracts into the cabinet after use Mobilvetta

Other Fluideen hardware includes a dual-battery lithium electrical system with inverter, a gray water recirculation system to better conserve water reserves, a water-fed thermo-conversion heating system, and a touchscreen command center with mobile app support.

Mobilvetta doesn't mention any plans to pursue a production model based on the Fluideen, treating it more like a living whiteboard of future possibilities. The company will be soliciting feedback about the design and features and will undoubtedly be looking at elements that can be incorporated into future products. After the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, which ended on Sunday, Mobilvetta will be showing the Fluideen concept at the Salone del Camper in Parma, Italy beginning next Saturday.

Source: Mobilvetta