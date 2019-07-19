Airpatch makes use of a low latency loop switching system to wirelessly activate and deactivate pedals cabled to the dock when the single button on the controller is pressed. Players can choose from three modes – Latch turns the pedal(s) on or off; Momentary activates only while the button is held down; and Reverse Momentary switches things around by deactivating the effects from a default on state. Each mode has been given a different colored LED so that guitarists can see where they're at by glancing at the controller.