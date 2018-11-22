Azulik Uh May was created using concrete, as well as traditional local building materials. This includes Bejuco wooden floors, which are made from a vine-like plant and installed while the wood is soft, then it dries in place and hardens. Impressively, its owners say Azulik Uh May was constructed without cutting down any trees. This was achieved by creating openings in the floor and roof to allow them to continue to grow.