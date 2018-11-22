Extraordinary arts center completed in the Mexican jungleView gallery - 17 images
Following the opening of the IK Lab in Mexico's luxury Azulik Tulum Resort earlier this year, its founder has revealed another unusual architectural project about 30 minutes drive away. The recently-completed Azulik Uh May will open soon to host art exhibitions within the Mexican jungle.
Azulik Uh May is centered around a 16 m (52 ft)-tall dome building. This is quite complex structurally and its upper area consists of a geometrical shape composed of overlapping circles arranged in a flower-like pattern. Its base, meanwhile, is arranged to match the proportions of the Fibonacci sequence.
Azulik Uh May was created using concrete, as well as traditional local building materials. This includes Bejuco wooden floors, which are made from a vine-like plant and installed while the wood is soft, then it dries in place and hardens. Impressively, its owners say Azulik Uh May was constructed without cutting down any trees. This was achieved by creating openings in the floor and roof to allow them to continue to grow.
It's topped by timber canopy-like roofs and visitors pass through meandering paths and bridges to reach gallery spaces between the trees.
Azulik Uh May's official opening ceremony is taking place from November 29 to December 1 and will include a charity auction. Its inaugural exhibition will feature works by Ernesto Neto, Paulo Nazareth and Oskar Metsavaht.
However, work will continue throughout 2019 and workshops, a fashion studio, recording studio and more are planned.
"Azulik Uh May captures the soul of the location and has been carefully designed to preserve and embrace the local ecosystems," says founder Eduardo Neira (aka Roth). "The construction process is mindful of the carbon footprint and not a single tree has been cut to make space for the buildings, instead the structures embrace the existing vegetation.
"At the heart of Azulik Uh May, a school focusing on the universal language of art and craft will bring together the local Mayan population, artists in residence, international students and scholars. Through a shared experience of creativity, the school will foster and develop the sense of belonging in a community."
