A compact camping trailer with the timeless teardrop shape and smart features for a new generation of camping enthusiast, the Bean Trailer is a customized towable tiny home for on- or off-road adventure. Its simple but smart construction ensures that road trippers and off-road adventurers will be able to drive farther and enjoy their time at camp more.









When we stumbled upon the Bean Trailer, it was its smooth teardrop shape, contrast edge moldings, and voluptuous, 1940s coupe-like fenders that caught our eye. The 14-foot (4.3-m – tongue tip to tail, 9.6-ft/2.9-m body length) trailer is a clean take on one of the purest, most beloved vehicle forms out there.

Beyond that, the Bean is also a smart, distinctive caravan that customizes right up to your specific needs. The basic package starts with a powder-coated tubular steel frame topped with the fiberglass teardrop shell and removable fiberglass fenders. That frame rolls on a pair of 14-in steel wheels cushioned by a torsion axle suspension. A 13-in spare tire is mounted underneath.

The trailer body has a curbside entry door with port window, left- and right-side windows and a rear galley hatch. Inside the insulated cabin, the 4-in-thick (10-cm) queen-size mattress can lay flat or slide up and convert into a sofa-like cushioned seat. Cabinets, integrated floor storage, adjustable shelves, storage bins and cup holders help keep everything organized and in its place. Also standard are a dome light, roof vent and foam backrest.

One clever feature of the Bean design is a pass-through between the cabin and galley, which the chef outside can use to pass along his or her creations to the campmate(s) inside.

The greater galley starts out in a very basic package that includes cabinetry, a dome hatch light, laminate countertop, 12V and AC outlets, tie-downs and a backsplash. Buyers can upgrade to a more complete kitchen with options like a sink, slide-out cooler/fridge tray with or without Norcold fridge/freezer, built-in or removable propane stove options, and stainless steel countertop.

The Bean comes standard with a 12-V, 100-Ah AGM battery, shore power hookup, power converter, solar power port, and AC and USB outlets. Along with the standard cabin and galley lights, there's also a standard porch light above the door/window.

The entry level Bean package carries a retail price of US$18,995, and buyers can upgrade via several packages and standalone options. In addition to the galley options mentioned, buyers can check individual option boxes for interior accent lighting, Bluetooth speakers, a fan, roof rails and more. The Bean looks particularly good with a hardshell roof-top tent mounted to the roof rails for double the sleeping capacity.

Buyers can also opt for the $19,995 Premium Bean, which includes dual entry doors, a front window or skylight, maple wood cabinetry in place of white laminate, and aluminum 14-in wheels, among a few other modifications.

Where the Bean gets really interesting, in our humble, trail-loving opinion, is with the Mean and Meaner Bean off-road packages. For $1,935, the Mean Bean adds stand-atop aluminum fenders with slip/scuff-resistant finish, an angled torsion axle for an extra 2 inches (5 cm) of ground clearance (12 in/30 cm total), 15-in wheels all wrapped up in all-terrain tires, a front-mounted full-size spare, a front storage rack, and an aluminum battery box in place of the standard fiberglass box.

The $935 Meaner package, only available in conjunction with the Mean package, reinforces the frame with an added cross member and swaps in a Timbren axle-less suspension in place of the torsion axle, upping ground clearance to 15 in (38 cm).

Bean founder Mark Harling tells us that the base Bean weighs in at 1,500 lb (680 kg), the added ruggedness of the Mean Bean ups weight to 1,600 lb (725 kg), and the Meaner Bean's axle-less switch-out brings weight back down to 1,500 lb.