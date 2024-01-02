Stash System cycling jackets pack down into bike-stowable bundles

While cycling jackets provide much-needed warmth at the start of cool-weather rides, they can be difficult to store once you warm up and take them off. That's where Stash System jackets come in, as they can be packed down and mounted right on your bike.

Ordinarily when you take your jacket off part way through a ride, you have to stuff it in a jersey or hydration pack pocket. Although this is totally doable, it does create a rather clumsy bulge that swings around on your back as you pedal. Additionally, pocket space taken up by a jacket can't be used for carrying anything else.

Designed by Canadian company 7mesh, Stash System jackets offer what sounds like a less awkward and more efficient alternative.

Each jacket can be rolled up and stuffed into its own rear pocket, with the resulting cylindrical bundle then getting fastened onto the bike via integrated elastic straps and quick-release buckles. According to the designers, the bundled jackets easily fit on top tubes, handlebars and seat posts.

The Stash System Freeflow Jacket features a Polartec Alpha fleece lining 7mesh

7mesh offers four versions of the jacket, ranging from a thermal vest through lightweight and fleece-lined models up to a Gore-Tex-equipped rain jacket. Prices range from US$120 to $350.

Source: 7mesh

