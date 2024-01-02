© 2024 New Atlas
Bicycles

Stash System cycling jackets pack down into bike-stowable bundles

By Ben Coxworth
January 02, 2024
Stash System cycling jackets pack down into bike-stowable bundles
7mesh's Stash System jackets pack into their own rear pocket and get strapped to the bike when not in use
7mesh's Stash System jackets pack into their own rear pocket and get strapped to the bike when not in use
View 3 Images
The lightweight Stash System Northwoods Windshell jacket features a low-profile hood, hem drawcords, a dropped tail and elasticated cuffs
1/3
The lightweight Stash System Northwoods Windshell jacket features a low-profile hood, hem drawcords, a dropped tail and elasticated cuffs
7mesh's Stash System jackets pack into their own rear pocket and get strapped to the bike when not in use
2/3
7mesh's Stash System jackets pack into their own rear pocket and get strapped to the bike when not in use
The Stash System Freeflow Jacket features a Polartec Alpha fleece lining
3/3
The Stash System Freeflow Jacket features a Polartec Alpha fleece lining
View gallery - 3 images

While cycling jackets provide much-needed warmth at the start of cool-weather rides, they can be difficult to store once you warm up and take them off. That's where Stash System jackets come in, as they can be packed down and mounted right on your bike.

Ordinarily when you take your jacket off part way through a ride, you have to stuff it in a jersey or hydration pack pocket. Although this is totally doable, it does create a rather clumsy bulge that swings around on your back as you pedal. Additionally, pocket space taken up by a jacket can't be used for carrying anything else.

Designed by Canadian company 7mesh, Stash System jackets offer what sounds like a less awkward and more efficient alternative.

Each jacket can be rolled up and stuffed into its own rear pocket, with the resulting cylindrical bundle then getting fastened onto the bike via integrated elastic straps and quick-release buckles. According to the designers, the bundled jackets easily fit on top tubes, handlebars and seat posts.

The Stash System Freeflow Jacket features a Polartec Alpha fleece lining
The Stash System Freeflow Jacket features a Polartec Alpha fleece lining

7mesh offers four versions of the jacket, ranging from a thermal vest through lightweight and fleece-lined models up to a Gore-Tex-equipped rain jacket. Prices range from US$120 to $350.

Source: 7mesh

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesJacketCycling
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!