Colnago goes back to steel (but it's 3D-printed) with $18K road bike

Like most high-end bicycle manufacturers, Colnago once made all its bikes out of steel, but has since switched almost entirely to carbon fiber. For its 70th anniversary, however, the Italian marque is revisiting steel with the partially 3D-printed limited-edition Steelnovo.

Only 70 of the individually numbered road bikes will be made, with prices starting at US$18,000 a pop.

The tubing used in the frame is a special Steelnovo-specific alloy made by project partner Columbus. Those tubes are linked together via precision-fit 3D-printed steel lugs, with no visible weld marks "thanks to precise welding work" and a coating of silver paint. A lack of external cables adds to the frame's smooth look.

According to Colnago, the custom tubes fit into the 3D-printed lugs with an accuracy of less than a hundredth of a millimeter Colnago

Not everything is made of steel, however.

Carbon fiber is used for parts such as the Colnago fork and seatpost, along with the rims and hubs which were made in partnership with Campagnolo. The latter company is also responsible for the special-edition Super Record Wireless shifters, derailleurs and disc brakes, along with the Super Record crankset (with 48T and 32T chainrings), chain, and 10-29T 12-speed cassette.

There is currently no word on the weight of a complete bike Colnago

"This edition is for those seeking not just a bicycle but a piece of Colnago’s history to take on the road, where past and future converge with every pedal stroke," Colnago states on its website.

And should you want a steel Colnago but don't have 18 grand to drop on one, the company does still offer its classic Master frame for $2,943.

Source: Colnago via Velo

