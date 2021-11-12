Big-wheeled DirtySixer AllRoad Mark II fills a tall order

If you were taller than average, and had a bicycle made to fit your body size, regular 700C/29-inch wheels would be disproportionately small. That's where the DirtySixer AllRoad Mark II comes in, as it features huge 36-inch wheels.

DirtySixer founder David Folch – who is 6'6" tall (198 cm) – was inspired to create the original version of the bike after he broke his ankle in a 2011 cycling accident. That accident was the result of riding a bike that was simply too small for him. In the years that followed, clients such as basketball great Shaquille O'Neal have bought his bikes.

Although it's technically a rigid-frame mountain bike, the AllRoad Mark II is really designed to be an all-arounder. It's made for riders ranging in height from 5'8" (173 cm) to 7'5" (226 cm).

Along with its big wheels, it also features a 6061 aluminum alloy frame, a chromoly steel fork, hydraulic disc brakes, a 1 x 11 drivetrain (groupset to be determined), a silicone gel saddle, plus custom oversize pedals, cranks and handlebar grips.

Those custom bits are all new to this model, as are its custom lighter-weight tubeless-ready 36-inch rims. It also offers a lower standover height than its predecessors, along with a larger number of frame sizes (there are five).The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at under 35 lb (16 kg).

Should you be interested, the DirtySixer AllRoad Mark II is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$3,349 will get you one – the planned retail price is $4,999.

It can be seen in action, in the video below.

