Versatile bike saddle features adjustable stiffness

When it comes to bike saddles, there are stiff ones that provide maximum butt-stability when sprinting, and softer ones that are comfier on rough terrain or long rides. The new Ere Genus CC Pro, however, can be switched between three rigidity levels.

Designed by Dutch manufacturer Ere Research, the Genus features carbon fiber rails, a carbon shell with a perineum-relieving channel down the middle, and a lever on the underside of the nose.

Known as the Comfort Trigger, that lever can be flipped between three positions, each one of which sets the shell to a different level of stiffness. There's a 10 newton-metre difference between the softest and most rigid settings.

The Genus is flat, designed for riders who want to rotate their hips more easily Ere Research

At the rear underside of the Genus, a structure called the Dynamic Torsion Bar bridges the two sides of the shell. This is claimed to boost the structural strength of the saddle, since the Comfort Trigger system places extra stress on both the shell and the rails.

The Ere Genus CC Pro measures 240 by 145 mm, reportedly tips the scales at about 125 grams (4.4 oz), and is entirely handmade. It's available now via the Source link below, priced at €299 (about US$354).

Source: Ere Research via Bike Radar

