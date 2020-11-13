© 2020 New Atlas
Bicycles

Versatile bike saddle features adjustable stiffness

By Ben Coxworth
November 13, 2020
Versatile bike saddle features...
An underside view of the Ere Genus CC Pro saddle – note the Comfort Trigger lever at the nose
An underside view of the Ere Genus CC Pro saddle – note the Comfort Trigger lever at the nose
View 2 Images
The Genus is flat, designed for riders who want to rotate their hips more easily
1/2
The Genus is flat, designed for riders who want to rotate their hips more easily
An underside view of the Ere Genus CC Pro saddle – note the Comfort Trigger lever at the nose
2/2
An underside view of the Ere Genus CC Pro saddle – note the Comfort Trigger lever at the nose

When it comes to bike saddles, there are stiff ones that provide maximum butt-stability when sprinting, and softer ones that are comfier on rough terrain or long rides. The new Ere Genus CC Pro, however, can be switched between three rigidity levels.

Designed by Dutch manufacturer Ere Research, the Genus features carbon fiber rails, a carbon shell with a perineum-relieving channel down the middle, and a lever on the underside of the nose.

Known as the Comfort Trigger, that lever can be flipped between three positions, each one of which sets the shell to a different level of stiffness. There's a 10 newton-metre difference between the softest and most rigid settings.

The Genus is flat, designed for riders who want to rotate their hips more easily
The Genus is flat, designed for riders who want to rotate their hips more easily

At the rear underside of the Genus, a structure called the Dynamic Torsion Bar bridges the two sides of the shell. This is claimed to boost the structural strength of the saddle, since the Comfort Trigger system places extra stress on both the shell and the rails.

The Ere Genus CC Pro measures 240 by 145 mm, reportedly tips the scales at about 125 grams (4.4 oz), and is entirely handmade. It's available now via the Source link below, priced at €299 (about US$354).

Source: Ere Research via Bike Radar

Tags

BicyclesCyclingComfort
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More