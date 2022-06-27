Groove Tool Pro keeps cycling tools in a multi-use capsule

You may think that you've seen every imaginable shape and configuration of cycling multi-tool, but the Groove Tool Pro offers yet another take on the technology. It's a compact capsule that contains eight bits, a chain breaker and a chain link – and it doubles as a driver.

Designed by South African startup Ryder Innovation, the 80-gram Groove Tool Pro features a CNC-machined two-piece aluminum alloy body which is screwed closed when not in use. A rubber O-ring keeps water from getting inside. The nickel-plated bits and other tools are kept in place with integrated magnets.

When road- or trail-side repairs are required, the capsule is opened up, and the tool in question is simply plucked out. If a bit is being used, it can be slotted into either of two ports on the Groove Tool – one of those ports has the bit sticking straight out from the end, like the bit on a screwdriver, while the other has it jutting out to the side, allowing it to be levered like a wrench.

Additionally, if you don't want the thing to be bouncing around in a jersey pocket, it can be stored in an included seatpost-mounted bracket.

The eight bits incorporate various sizes of hex wrench heads, along with two types of screwdriver heads Ryder Innovation

The Groove Tool Pro was recently nominated for an Innovators' Prize at the Eurobike trade show in Germany. There's currently no word on when it will be commercially available – or at what price – but you can contact Ryder Innovation for more information, if you're interested in getting one.

Source: Ryder Innovation

