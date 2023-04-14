Restrap's Hike A Bike Harness gives a new meaning to "bikepacking"

Even if you're a skilled, dedicated off-road cyclist, there are going to be times when you have to carry your bike over particularly rough terrain. The Hike A Bike Harness allows you to keep your hands free while doing so, by putting your bicycle on your back.

Made by British cycling gear company Restrap, the Harness is made of waterproof TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane)-coated 1,000-denier nylon. It stays rolled up and strapped to the bike's top tube when not in use, forming a 235-gram (8.3-oz) bundle measuring 270 mm long by 70 mm thick (10.6 by 2.8 in).

Along with the integrated top-tube straps and shoulder straps, there are also three separate straps included in the setup. One of these stays rolled up around the down tube, and another is rolled around the non-drive-side chain stay (or possibly the seat tube, depending on the bike's balance point).

The Hike A Bike Harness reportedly works with most sizes and types of bikes Restrap

When it's time to carry the bike, the Harness is left attached to the top tube, but it gets unrolled. A hook on the end of one of its shoulder straps is then slid into a sleeve on the down-tube strap, while a hook on the other shoulder strap engages the chain-stay strap. The third separate strap (the use of which is optional) goes around both the down tube and the front wheel rim, keeping the wheel lined up with the frame.

From there, it's just a matter of putting your shoulders through the straps, then hefting the bike up and carrying it.

The Harness stays rolled up on the top tube when not needed Restrap

The Hike A Bike Harness is available now via the Restrap website, priced at US$79.99. It can be seen in use, in the following video. Potential buyers might want to also check out the systems offered by Outentic and PeakRider, each of which take different approaches to the same task.

How-to: Hike a Bike Harness

Source: Restrap

