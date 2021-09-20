© 2021 New Atlas
RoyalBees stationary bike is worth more than most bicycles

By Ben Coxworth
September 20, 2021
The RoyalBees.bike, seen here with a gold finish and an optional belt drive setup
As winter approaches in much of the world, many cyclists are faced with the depressing prospect of taking their riding indoors. Perhaps doing so wouldn't be such a drag, though, if they had something like the RoyalBees.bike to use.

Built by German firm Altinsoy Manufaktur, the RoyalBees stationary bicycle takes its name from the honeycomb-like structure of its titanium-coated aluminum alloy frame.

Managing director Faruk Altinsoy tells us that this "Triloc" system allows the frame to withstand vertical and torsional forces – and a rider weight of up to 150 kg (331 lb) – without requiring any welds. Instead, all of its parts are joined together using stainless steel or titanium screws. Eight adjustable-height feet keep the rig level on not-completely-flat floors.

Buyers can choose between a black, chrome or gold-colored titanium coating, plus there's a choice of a laminated layer of wood or carbon fiber on the RoyalBees' top surface and front end. The wood can in turn be walnut, ebony, Zebrano or teak, with a gloss or matte finish available for either it or the carbon.

German manufacturer SRM supplies some of the mechanical components, such as the magnetic resistance system and the integrated power meters – the latter allow for compatibility with cycling computers, performance-monitoring apps, and virtual cycling platforms like Zwift. Buyers can use their own bike's handlebars and saddle if desired, in order to make the indoor cycling experience a little more like what they're used to.

And no, the RoyalBees.bike is not cheap – Altinsoy informs us that pricing starts at €10,900 (about US$12,782). It's not alone in that range, though, as the bizarre-looking Ciclotte stationary bicycle comes in at $10,700.

Source: Bees via Pinkbike

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

