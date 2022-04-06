© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

10-lb Laufrad carbon fiber balance bike is made for seniors on the move

By Ben Coxworth
April 06, 2022
10-lb Laufrad carbon fiber bal...
Laufrad inventor Albrecht Schnitzer takes his creation out for a spin
Laufrad inventor Albrecht Schnitzer takes his creation out for a spin
View 4 Images
The Laufrad reportedly tips the scales at just 4.5 kg (9.9 lb), so it can easily be picked up and carried short distances as needed
1/4
The Laufrad reportedly tips the scales at just 4.5 kg (9.9 lb), so it can easily be picked up and carried short distances as needed
The Laufrad is offered in seven color choices
2/4
The Laufrad is offered in seven color choices
Laufrad inventor Albrecht Schnitzer takes his creation out for a spin
3/4
Laufrad inventor Albrecht Schnitzer takes his creation out for a spin
Along with its carbon fiber frame and fork, the Laufrad features front and rear V brakes, internal cable routing, a kickstand, an adjustable-height saddle and handlebars, plus 20-inch aluminum wheels
4/4
Along with its carbon fiber frame and fork, the Laufrad features front and rear V brakes, internal cable routing, a kickstand, an adjustable-height saddle and handlebars, plus 20-inch aluminum wheels
View gallery - 4 images

Although many seniors end up requiring some sort of mobility assistance, not all of them are wild about the stigma that comes with using a walker. That's where the Laufrad comes in, as it's a sleek adult-sized carbon fiber balance bike.

The vehicle was invented by German octogenarian Albrecht Schnitzer.

He wanted a means of getting around the sidewalks of Hamburg which was faster and hipper than using a walker (aka a Zimmer frame), but safer than cycling. With the help of his son Heinrich, he started the company Sollso, which now manufactures and sells the Laufrad (or "impeller," in English).

Along with its carbon fiber frame and fork, the bike features front and rear V brakes, internal cable routing, a kickstand, an adjustable-height saddle and handlebars, plus 20-inch aluminum wheels.

The Laufrad is offered in seven color choices
The Laufrad is offered in seven color choices

The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at just 4.5 kg (9.9 lb), so it can easily be picked up and carried short distances as needed. It accommodates riders weighing up to 100 kg (220 lb).

Should you be interested, the Laufrad is available now via the Sollso website in color choices of blue, blue-grey, light grey, magenta, orange, red and black. It's priced at €780 (about US$850). Optional extras include silicone handlebar grips, baskets and lights.

Adults interested in balance-biking might also want to look at the much smaller, folding Levicle. And for an example of a really wacky creation, check out the Fliz bike – it's an adult-sized one-off balance bike in which the rider hangs from a harness, suspended beneath the arching frame.

Source: Sollso

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

BicyclesSeniorsMobility Aidbalance bikeCarbon Fiber
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!