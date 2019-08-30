© 2019 New Atlas
Bicycles

Specialized and Carbon announce 3D-printed elastomer bike saddle

By Ben Coxworth
August 30, 2019
The S-Works Power Saddle with Mirror should hit the market in 2020
The S-Works Power Saddle with Mirror should hit the market in 2020
View 5 Images
The saddle is made up of a complex lattice-type structure consisting of 14,000 tiny struts and 7,799 nodes between them
1/5
The saddle is made up of a complex lattice-type structure consisting of 14,000 tiny struts and 7,799 nodes between them
The S-Works Power Saddle with Mirror should hit the market in 2020
2/5
The S-Works Power Saddle with Mirror should hit the market in 2020
The Digital Light Synthesis process involves projecting ultraviolet light through an oxygen-permeable window into a UV-sensitive liquid resin
3/5
The Digital Light Synthesis process involves projecting ultraviolet light through an oxygen-permeable window into a UV-sensitive liquid resin
No pricing information has been released yet, although the saddle will be made in two widths
4/5
No pricing information has been released yet, although the saddle will be made in two widths
The saddle is reportedly the world's first 3D-printed elastomer model
5/5
The saddle is reportedly the world's first 3D-printed elastomer model

Bicycle seats are padded with foam, and that's the best way of doing things … right? Well, maybe not. Specialized has teamed up with Silicon Valley tech company Carbon, to create a 3D-printed saddle that's reportedly comfier than "old school" foam-filled models.

Known officially as the S-Works Power Saddle with Mirror, the seat is made via Carbon's proprietary Digital Light Synthesis process. Previously used to produce 3D-printed shoes for Adidas, the technique involves projecting ultraviolet light through an oxygen-permeable window into a UV-sensitive liquid resin. That resin then cures into a desired shape. The technology is said to be much quicker and more efficient than traditional "additive manufacturing"-style 3D printing, in which objects are built up by depositing successive layers of material.

Instead of consisting of a separate outer covering and inner padding, the finished elastomer resin saddle is all one piece … although that piece is in turn made up of a complex lattice-type structure consisting of 14,000 tiny struts, and 7,799 nodes between them. This is the Mirror technology, and it allows for each strut to be tuned individually while still in the design process – "mirroring" a pressure map of a typical human butt.

The saddle is reportedly the world's first 3D-printed elastomer model
The saddle is reportedly the world's first 3D-printed elastomer model

As a result, the material is claimed to excel at absorbing impacts and then quickly rebounding, in a sense providing a suspension for riders' derrieres. It's also said to be very good at dispersing pressure on the user's "sit bones" and tender bits, improving stability, and maintaining breathability.

Plans call for the S-Works Power Saddle with Mirror to be commercially available sometime next year. No pricing information has been released yet, although it will be made in two widths – 143 and 155 mm. The smaller of the two reportedly tips the scales at 189 grams (0.4 lb), which is "on par" with the weight of Specialized's current non-3D-printed Power Saddle.

There's more information in the following video.

The Next-Gen Bike Saddle, Crafted by Carbon™

Sources: Carbon, Specialized via Pinkbike

Tags

BicyclesSpecialized Bikes3D PrintingErgonomicSeatComfort
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More
Thanks for reading our articles. Please consider subscribing to New Atlas Plus.
By doing so you will be supporting independent journalism, plus you will get the benefits of a faster, ad-free experience.
Subscribe