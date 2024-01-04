Swamp Master claims title of "world's first complete full-suspension BMX"

Having both front and rear suspension helps mountain bikers maintain traction, stay in control, and make (relatively) soft landings from big drops. So, why aren't there full-suspension BMX bikes? Well, now there is one, in the form of the Swamp Master.

Manufactured by German BMX company Wethepeople, the Swamp Master is claimed to be "the first production bike of its kind" … in other words, it's reportedly the world's first complete full-squish BMX. This does appear to be the case, as another company – Fingers Crossed Bikes – only offers dual-suspension BMX frames.

Wethepeople states that the Swamp Master was inspired by the world of downhill mountain biking, and that it's "designed for serious downhill shredding whilst gaining the movement and freedom that a BMX bike offers."

To that end, it features a full 4130 chromoly steel frame equipped with a Manitou Machete JUnit Expert suspension fork in the front and a Rockshox Monarch RL shock in the rear. The fork is designed for younger riders but has been specially tuned for adults, offering 100 mm of travel.

Rear suspension is provided by a Rockshox Monarch RL shock Wethepeople

The Swamp Master rolls on 20 x 2.6-inch Kenda Kaos Tires, mounted on 38-mm-wide Éclat Bondi Rims paired with Éclat Exile hubs. Stopping power comes courtesy of Bengal Ares 3 hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors.

The whole rig is said to tip the scales at 14.5 kg (32 lb) and is only being offered in one frame size and one color, namely matte black.

Should you be interested, the Swamp Master is available in limited quantities via the company website, priced at US$1,950. You can see it in dirt-jumping action, in the following video.

THE WETHEPEOPLE SWAMP MASTER / Full Suspension BMX

Source: Wethepeople via BikeRumor

