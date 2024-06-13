Zwift ventures into the real world, with its first-ever stationary bike

While Zwift is the biggest name in massive multiplayer online cycling platforms, Wahoo Fitness is one of the biggest in indoor trainers. The two companies have now joined forces to create the first-ever Zwift-optimized stationary bike, the Zwift Ride.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Zwift, it's a subscription-based service in which real-world cyclists can either ride with or race against one another – in avatar form – within 3D computer-generated online environments.

In the real world, each user rides a stationary exercise bike, or a regular bike set up on a stationary trainer (or rollers). Until now, however, such bikes were all third-party devices. Zwift did float the idea of a system-specific stationary bike early in 2022, and followed it up with the release of the Zwift Hub indoor trainer later that same year.

Fast-forward to 2024, and we now have the Zwift Ride.

Zwift Ride with Kickr Core Zwift

The rig consists of a Zwift-designed metal road-bike-style frame which is connected to a Wahoo Kickr Core stationary trainer. The latter device was previously developed via a partnership between Zwift and Wahoo Fitness, and was released on its own last year for use with any bike.

Utilizing an included Frame Key, multiple users can adjust the saddle height, bar height, and reach of a single Zwift Ride frame, allowing it to fit them comfortably – as long as they measure somewhere between 5 ft and 6 ft, 6 in (152 and 198 cm) in height.

Dual pushbutton control pads on the drop handlebars allow users to perform Zwift gaming actions such as giving RideOns (cheering other players on) and activating earned power boosts known as PowerUps.

The Zwift Ride features a rubber-lined tray for snacks, smartphones and towels – an optional tablet holder is available for an extra $49.99 Zwift

The controls also allow users to perform virtual gear-shifts, which are reflected in changes in the magnetic resistance of the Kickr Core trainer. The trainer's resistance also increases when climbing onscreen hills, and decreases when making onscreen descents.

Zwift Ride with Kickr Core will be available as of June 26th, priced at US$1,299.99. There's more information on the system in the video below.

New Zwift Ride | Smart Bike and Indoor Cycling Setup

Source: Zwift via BikeRadar

