"Owning a couch has many challenges," says Mika Myllylä, CEO and Innovator at Living Spaces. "I and my wife Sanna were both moving quite a lot. Carrying heavy upholstered furniture was such a drag that I often abandoned the sofa at a recycling centre before relocation … After our daughter hurt her head on a sofa arm while bouncing on the couch we decided we had had enough of traditional sofas. We wanted to give our daughter the most educative and active environment possible. We also wanted complete, unlimited freedom to decide how we would like to use the living room. After five years of intensive research and development, it is complete."