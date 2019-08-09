Blackmagic turns to EF lenses and Super 35 for its Pocket Cinema Camera 6KView gallery - 4 images
Bit by bit, Blackmagic has been upping the capabilities of its relatively compact but largely capable Pocket Cinema series cameras, with last year's Pocket Cinema Camera 4K quite a leap from 2013's Super 16 video camera. The newly unveiled Pocket Cinema Camera 6K ups the ante again, with a number of upgrades onboard spearheaded by a Super 35 sensor.
Like its predecessor, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K is built for handheld users in search of cinematic quality images. But it has built on the Four Thirds HDR 4K sensor used in last year's offering with a Super 35 HDR sensor that bumps the resolution up to 6,144 x 3,456 pixels.
This also means it has done away with Micro Four Thirds lens compatibility in favor of EF lens support, making it friendly with the family of lenses from Canon, Zeiss, Sigma and others. This should allow users greater flexibility in low-light scenarios and open up some playful possibilities when it comes to bokeh effects and shallow depth of field.
The dual-gain ISO runs up to 25,600 with 13 stops of dynamic range on offer, while a five-inch touchscreen at the back allows control over focus points and offers helpful information overlays like histograms and and frame guides.
On the technical side of things, video shooting options include 50 frames per second (fps) at 6,144 x 3,456 in 16:9 aspect, 60 fps at 6,144 x 2,560 2.4:1, 60 fps at 5,744 x 3,024 17:9 and 120 fps at 2,868 x 1,512 17:9. Exporting options come by way of a HDMI and USB-C ports, while there's also a mini XLR connector for professional microphone attachment and a regular 3.5 mm audio input.
Available now, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K is priced at US$2,495.
Source: Blackmagic
