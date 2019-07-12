"I'm thrilled that we can announce Bloodhound's first trip to South Africa for these high speed testing runs," Bloodhound LSR CEO Ian Warhurst says. "This world land speed record campaign is unlike any other, with the opportunities opened up by digital technology that enabled the team to test the car's design using computational fluid dynamics and that will allow us to gather and share data about the car's performance in real time. In addition, we're running the car on a brand new surface. The wheels have been designed specifically for this desert lake bed, but it will still be vital to test them at high speeds before making record speed runs."

