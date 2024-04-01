BLUETTI AC240 arrives in Australia: Rugged all-weather outdoor power with IP65 protection

If you’re looking for a dependable power source that can withstand Australia's diverse climates, look no further than the BLUETTI AC240. Launching officially at 13:00 on April 2nd, this powerhouse comes armed with IP65 water resistance and dustproofing. It is the ultimate sidekick for your outdoor escapades, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply regardless of the elements.

IP65 Dustproofing and Water Resistance

When picking outdoor gear, check for products with IP ratings for weather protection. An IP rating shows how well a device is shielded from dust and water. The AC240 has the same IP65 rating as the AC60, meaning it's dust-tight ("6") and can handle low-pressure water jets ("5"). Whether you're fishing on a serene lake, embarking on a rugged 4X4 overland journey, or cruising at sea, rest assured that your power source remains safe and operational even in splashes or downpours. BLUETTI's advanced design, with independent air ducts, sealed compartments, and double-layer protected ports, keeps the AC240 reliable for all your outdoor adventures.

Versatile Power for Every Adventure

From beachside camping to off-grid explorations, the AC240 has your back with its versatile power solutions. Need to keep your fridge chilled, air conditioner running, and coffee maker brewing in the middle of nowhere? No problem! With its impressive 2,400W output and a 1,536Wh LFP battery, the AC240 can sustain a car fridge for days, ensuring comfort wherever you roam. Equipped with multiple AC and DC outputs, the AC240 seamlessly integrates into RV or boat power systems, perfect for self-sustained adventures.

Plus, with rapid 1.1-hour AC charging at 2,200W ( up to 2,400W when connecting with B210 expansion batteries), you'll always stay powered. For longer trips, pair with BLUETTI's PV350 foldable solar panels for 1,200W solar intake, recharging in just 2 hours, promising a steady supply of clean power wherever your adventures lead.

Disaster Prevention Backup Power

Living in Australia means being prepared for weather-induced disruptions, such as prolonged power outages following violent tropical storms. That's where the AC240's backup power prowess comes into play. Expand its battery capacity with BLUETTI's B210 packs, and you'll have enough juice to ride out any storm. One AC240 can accept up to four B210 packs, 2,150Wh each, for a total capacity of 10,136Wh. These packs can also function independently as water-resistant power banks with three DC outputs and charging options. And with its lightning-fast UPS function, your essential equipment stays powered up within 15 milliseconds of an outage, an industry-leading speed.

Durable and Intelligent Power Solution

BLUETTI prides itself on crafting products built to last, and the AC240 is no exception. Featuring an advanced lithium iron phosphate battery and the BLUETOPUS AI-powered battery management system, it maintains optimal performance even after enduring 3,500 charge cycles, equivalent to approximately 10 years of use. Supported by app control and backed by a generous 6-year warranty, BLUETTI ensures that your AC240 provides reliable service for years to come, offering peace of mind for all your adventures.

Availability and Pricing

The BLUETTI AC240 will be available for purchase on BLUETTI's official website and Amazon store starting April 2nd, 13:00, with an exclusive early bird price of A$2499.

Its premium counterpart – the AC240P with a larger capacity of 1843Wh and expandability with B210P batteries – will also be available at that time.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future by offering affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use.

BLUETTI initiated the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program to ensure well-lit living spaces and equal learning opportunities for African residents in rural areas. Since its introduction, the program has empowered over 100K African families in Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon, and beyond.

With years of innovation and a caring commitment to the environment, BLUETTI has curated an extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, making a tangible and positive impact on minimizing our carbon footprint for the greater world we share.

That's why BLUETTI has become an industry leader that makes its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/.

