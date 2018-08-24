New BMW Z4 hits the beachView gallery - 18 images
BMW has introduced the next-generation Z4 roadster at the run-up to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Monterey, California. The two-seater has been redesigned to have a sportier presence and more technology inside. The unveil began with a limited edition of the Z4.
The BMW Z4 M40i First Edition is an M Performance model of the car that includes several sophisticated equipment features and an exclusive Frozen Orange metallic paint color. The Z4 debuting at Monterey follows on the presentation of the Concept Z4 that was presented at the same venue in 2017.
BMW says that the Z4 has been designed to hold a 50:50 axle load distribution, a wide track, compact wheelbase, and for intense driving pleasure. The M40i First Edition produces 340 horsepower (250 kW) through its straight-six engine. Electronically-controlled dampers and an M Sport braking system and differential control the Z4's stability and road control. The M Performance model sprints from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.6 seconds.
In design, the new BMW Z4 sports the signature kidney grille and the long roadster hoodline European speedsters are known for. These characteristic lines are endemic to the Z4's heritage, keeping the fast pace of the car's provenance. An electronically-operated soft top on the display model is finished in anthracite silver to offset the Frozen Orange of the unveil model at Monterey.
Highlights BMW has promised for the Z4 include 19-inch alloy wheels, Vernasca black leather for the interior, ambient lighting options, a Harman Kardon audio system, adaptive LED headlamps, a head-up display, and new networking technology for in-car connectivity.
More information, including engine options and model variants, is coming in September at the Paris Motor Show, prior to the vehicle's launch in early 2019.
Source: BMW
