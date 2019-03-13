In its current form, the proposal describes an underground loop system with the potential to transport 11,000 passengers an hour. These folks would travel on autonomous electric shuttles at high speeds to various stations around the center, with scope for future connections beyond the center, such as to the Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas Stadium and McCarran International Airport. The Boring Company will now work with the tourism authority to finalize the design and construction plans for final approval by the board sometime around June 2019.