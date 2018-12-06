Only time will tell how well this works in practice, as more than a few tech startups and big names alike have vied for the smart glasses space and fallen short. But we won't have long to wait, with the Frames available from January 2019 for a price of US$199 in two styles, the larger "Alto" and smaller "Rondo." The dedicated Bose AR apps are to follow next year. Preorders, however, are available now.