Bose is a tried and trusted name when it comes to noise-cancellation technology, with its Quiet Comfort headphones being among our favorites. Now the company wants to help folks get some quality sleep. Though many folks would likely pop in some foam plugs to try and drown out bumps in the night, student parties or the clatter of a two-stroke as a scooter rider zooms past an open window, Bose wants to fight such noise with sounds. Soothing sounds to be precise. The project is still at the prototype stage and Bose has turned to Indiegogo to build a test bed of users that will help with product development.