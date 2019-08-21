The new spread is made up of around 80 percent water and 20 percent vegetable oil, with some milk fat thrown in. Despite its watery composition this stuff is said to act like butter, in terms of consistency, creaminess and mouth feel. And best of all, it's much healthier – the team says that a tablespoon of the spread has just 2.8 g of fat and 25.2 calories. By comparison, the same amount of butter contains 11 g of fat and almost 100 calories.