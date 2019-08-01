Utilizing spine-covered claws that looked like forward-facing rakes, it likely sifted through sediment on the ocean floor, filtering out small organisms which were then passed up to its circular tooth-lined mouth. Its protective curved upper carapace may have helped it to plough through that sediment, as the carapace of the similar-looking horseshoe crab still does. The second part of Cambroraster falcatus' name is actually a nod to that body section, the shape of which is not unlike that of the Millennium Falcon spaceship from the Star Wars movies.