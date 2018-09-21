Around back, there's a 0.39-inch, 2.36 million dot OLED viewfinder that switches on automatically when the camera is brought up to the eye. Framing up can also be undertaken using the 3-inch vari-angle LCD panel at 920k-dots, which will be kinder on the battery – you can get 325 shots per charge when using the LCD panel only (though there is an Eco mode that will bump that up to 405 shots) or 255 shots when using the EVF. And finally, the SX70 HS comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi included for remote shooting and wireless image transfer.

