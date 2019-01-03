Also adding to the intrigue is the fact that the far side of the Moon is shielded from the Earth's radio waves, which makes it a good place to search for cosmic radio waves emanating from elsewhere in the universe. Beyond that, by scouring the depths of the South Pole-Aitken Basin, it is hoped Chang'e-4 can uncover some insights into the makeup of the lunar crust and mantle, and further our understanding of how the Moon came to be.