Multitools come in all shapes and sizes these days, but few, if any, with the diminutive profile of the Claw. This tiny tool is less than an inch long but can be put to use in a variety of scenarios and carried around discreetly when not in use.
Malboro & Kane's metallic Claw measures 0.7 inches (18 mm) to be precise, making it smaller than a US penny and around the same size as a medical capsule.
Its primary function is opening bottles, and judging by its shape and the company's demo videos it appears perfectly equipped to do just that. But the Claw is indeed billed as a multitool, and its creators put forward a bunch of other applications where it might come in handy.
Its lip could be put to use as a small flathead screwdriver or to open a tin of paint. It could be used to pry open a keyring, remove batteries and staples, play a scratch-off lottery game, open a box, or serve as a flint striker to start a fire.
To be fair, you could mount a similar argument for a rusty fork, although attaching one of those to your keychain might raise a few more eyebrows. The company does also point out that given the Claw's size, it could be slipped into a wallet or attached to a phone without creating too much pocket-bulge.
The titanium Claw is available for order now through Malboro & Kane's website and is priced at US$29. You can check out the pitch video below.
Source: Malboro & Kane
