Apple iterates 27-in iMac with faster brains and SSD as standard

Apple has announced a modest upgrade to the 27-in iMac. The new machines pack up to 10-core Intel processors, solid state drives (SSD) for faster storage, a higher-resolution FaceTime camera and a few other hardware tune-ups under the hood.

The new iMacs are powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors, available in several different configurations depending on the speed you need. There are six-core versions of the Intel Core i5 with clock speeds of 3.1 GHz or 3.3 GHz, or an eight-core i7 up to 3.8 GHz. These latter two models can also be upgraded to a 3.6 GHz, 10-core Intel Core i9. Intel’s Turbo Boost feature means these CPUs can be cranked up to 5 GHz, making them 65 percent faster than last gen.

In terms of memory, there’s 8 GB of DDR4 RAM as standard, but this can be upgraded to 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB or for the first time a ridiculous (and largely unnecessary) 128 GB.

The GPUs have been boosted too, with the iMacs kitted out with Radeon Pro 5300 cards and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. The higher end model includes a Radeon Pro 5500 XT with 8 GB memory, and if you’re a heavy gamer that can be upgraded to a Radeon Pro 5700 with 8 GB, or a 5700 XT with 16 GB. According to Apple, these GPUs make the new iMacs up to 55 percent faster than than the previous generation.

Apple says that compared to last-gen, the 27-in iMac has up to 55 percent faster graphics performance for tasks such as 3D rendering Apple

The new iMac also comes with SSD storage as standard – this tech was previously an optional upgrade in earlier generations. It should make data reading and writing much faster than the old Fusion Drives, which were a combination of flash and hard disks. These SSDs come in 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB or 8 TB options.

The display remains the same as last time – it’s still a 27-in 5K Retina display, with a resolution of 5120 x 2880. The only difference is the optional extra of having the glass “nano-textured,” which apparently reduces reflectivity and glare under bright light.

And finally, Apple has upgraded the FaceTime camera to capture in 1080p resolution (an honestly puzzling omission in previous generations), and added higher-quality speakers and microphones.

The new 27-in iMacs start at US$1,799, and will be released later this week.

Source: Apple