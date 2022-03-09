Apple unveils powerful new Mac Studio desktops and display

Along with the new iPhone SE, Apple has unveiled new desktop computers and monitors at its keynote presentation today. The Mac Studio is a new desktop workstation running on a powerful new processor, and the Studio Display is a new ultra-HD Retina screen.

The Mac Studio packs a huge amount of power, at quite a hefty price tag, so it’s probably a bit of overkill for people just doing standard office work. Instead, Apple is courting its usual audience of professional creatives, for animation, 3D modeling and other intensive art and design applications.

The Mac Studio comes in two models – the first runs on Apple’s M1 Max processor, which is already powering its latest generation of MacBooks. This chip packs a 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and a memory bandwidth of 400 GB per second. If you need more power, that GPU can be boosted up to 32 cores.

This M1 Max model also comes loaded with 32 GB of unified memory, a system that keeps the entire RAM pool available for both CPU and GPU to use as needed. This again can be bumped up to 64 GB if needed. The M1 Max Mac Studio comes with 512 GB of storage as standard, with the options to increase it to 1, 2, 4, or a massive 8 TB.

Apple's Mac Studio desktop starts at US$1,999 and the Studio Display starts at $1,599 Apple

The second model runs an even more powerful processor – the brand new M1 Ultra, also unveiled today. All the specs are double that of the so-called M1 Max, so expect a 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, and 800 GB/s memory bandwidth. Again, that GPU can be boosted to 64 cores.

The M1 Ultra model packs 64 GB of unified memory standard, with the option of doubling it, and 1 TB of storage space with options for 2, 4, or 8 TB.

Both models are packed into a square package measuring just 19.7 cm2 (7.7 in2) and 9.5 cm (3.7 in) high, so they shouldn’t take up too much room on most desks.

On the back are four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10-Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a pro audio jack for high-impedance headphones or external amplified speakers, while on the front are two USB-C ports and an =SD card slot. On the wireless front, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 come built in as well.

All Mac Studio models can output to up to five displays at once and tThe Studio Display could be one of those. This newest addition to Apple’s screen lineup is a 27-in monitor with a 5K Retina display, a 12-MP Ultra Wide camera, and an A13 Bionic chip.

The new Mac Studios and Studio Display will be available from March 18, starting at US$1,999 for the M1 Max Mac Studio, $3,999 for the M1 Ultra Mac Studio, and $1,599 for the Studio Display.

