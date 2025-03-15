Curved monitor helps clear the air in the workspace

Asus has added a new layer of utility to the humble computer monitor by cooking in an ionizer system to purify the air around you as you work. Two Full HD models are available at launch, along with a curved WQHD flavor.

The nano-ion technology at the heart of the new budget-friendly monitors draws air into vents at the rear, and is claimed capable of removing up to 90% of airborne dust in just three hours – along with pollen, allergens and other pollutants.

It's designed to improve air quality "directly in front of the user" without the need to constantly clean or replace air filters but is reported to have an effective coverage range of a cubic meter (35 cu ft). Yes, it's a bit gimmicky. And the jury is still out on the effectiveness of such technology in varied spaces, but every little helps, right?

The nano-ion technology works by "effectively removing pollen, allergen, and other pollutants, and reducing 90% of airborne dust in just three hours" Asus

In addition to clearing the air, the VU Air Ionizer monitors features 100-Hz refresh rates and 1-millisecond response times, as well as certification from TÜV Rheinland for low blue light and flicker-free operation. There's a feature to help some users better distinguish onscreen colors, and another to remind long-haulers to take a break.

Sitting at the top of the new range is a 34-inch 1500R curved panel at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and 21:9 aspect. It cables to a source device over HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C with 65-W power delivery and USB-A. Onscreen brightness can automatically adjust as ambient light levels change. And the frame includes a pair of 2-watt speakers built in, as well as a headphone jack for private listening. This VU34WCIP-W model is available now for US$359.

The VU Air Ionizer monitors ship in packaging that can be repurposed to help keep the workspace tidy Asus

The other two family members are essentially the same model at two Full HD display sizes – one at 27 inches for $159, and the other at 24 with a $129 price tag. Interestingly, in one final sustainability twist, the packaging for each monitor can be reused to help keep the workspace tidy. The box for the 34-inch model, for example, can be repurposed as a phone holder, desk organizer, laptop stand and file holder.

Product pages: VU34WCIP-W, VU279HFI-W, VU249HFI-W