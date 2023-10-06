HP fuels productivity on the Move with battery-powered Envy AIO PC

All-in-one desktop computers are a great space-saving solution for folks who work at home or in a cramped office. But what if you want to work from a coffee shop? Laptop's just don't offer a big-screen experience, so HP has made the AIO mobile with the Envy Move.

Though I work from home, I use a laptop rather than a desktop PC – but I have it cabled to a computer monitor over HDMI because the bigger screen makes for more comfortable viewing.

HP has combined the portable convenience of a laptop with power of an all-in-one PC by building in an 83-Wh Li-ion battery for up to four hours away from the wall outlet. The AIO supports fast-charging for a top-up to 50% capacity in around 45 minutes. There's a built-in carry handle, two swivel kickstand feet, and it even sports a pocket at the back to carry the included Bluetooth keyboard (a mouse is an optional extra).

The battery is reckoned good for up to 4 hours between charges HP

The anti-glare touch display measures 23.8 inches corner-to-corner, has thin bezels on three sides, a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, and puts out 300 nits of auto-adjust brightness. It also features an AI-based image signal processor that will turn off the display when the user walks away, and wake it upon return.

Video chats are catered for by a 5-MP webcam with dual microphones and privacy shutter, and Bang & Olufsen provide adaptive sound via two 5-W speakers.

The Envy Move's 5-MP "Wide Vision" webcam and integrated dual-band Wi-Fi cater for online meetings and video chats HP

The Envy Move runs Windows 11 Home edition, though Pro can be optioned if preferred. The brains shape up as 13th Gen Intel Core i3 or i5 processor options with integrated graphics, supported by 8/16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. Intel Unison software is onboard to "easily connect an iOS or Android phone for file sharing, phone calls, texts, and notifications." And the unit has HDMI and USB-C/Type A ports, plus Wi-Fi 6 or 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Envy Move weighs 9.04 lb (4.1 kg), pricing starts at US$899.99, and it's on sale now.

Product page: HP Envy Move