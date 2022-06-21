Lenovo packs a lot of power into ThinkStation P360 Ultra mini-PC

Lenovo has launched an interesting addition to its ThinkStation line of desktop workstations, which offers the kind of tower-like performance needed to run CAD and BIM modeling applications but in a space-saving compact form factor.

Aimed at the kind of hybrid home/office professionals – from virtual-reality content creators to medical imaging specialists to architects and engineers – who demand high performance but may not have the space at home to accommodate a full-size desktop workstation, the ThinkStation P360 Ultra crams a powerful PC into a relatively compact case.

Lenovo says that the P360 Ultra comes in some 15 percent lighter than previous small form factor workstations from the company, has been tested for durability to MIL-SPEC standards, and is home to a dual-sided motherboard positioned in the middle of the 4-liter chassis for improved airflow.

The company has teamed up with Intel to make 12th Gen Intel Core processor options available for up to 16 cores at up to 125 watts, supported by up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM, along with two PCIe Gen 4 slots for up to 8 TB of M.2 storage.

Lenovo also worked with Nvidia to find a way to cram in a powerful RTX A5000 mobile graphics card along with the sizable fan-based cooling system needed to maintain optimum performance during heavy workloads.

The mini desktop PC will be able to run as many as eight displays simultaneously, and is reported to be the only desktop workstation in the industry to sport dual Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The ThinkStation P360 Ultra will be available later this month, prices start at US$1,299. The video below has more.

Lenovo Workstations: Introducing the ThinkStation P360 Ultra

