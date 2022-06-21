© 2022 New Atlas
Computers

Lenovo packs a lot of power into ThinkStation P360 Ultra mini-PC

By Paul Ridden
June 21, 2022
Lenovo packs a lot of power in...
The ThinkStation P360 Ultra squeezes 12th Gen Intel Core processor options and powerful Nvidia RTX A5000 graphics in a compact box that's reported to be half the size of a traditional small form factor workstation
The ThinkStation P360 Ultra squeezes 12th Gen Intel Core processor options and powerful Nvidia RTX A5000 graphics in a compact box that's reported to be half the size of a traditional small form factor workstation
View 3 Images
The ThinkStation P360 Ultra squeezes 12th Gen Intel Core processor options and powerful Nvidia RTX A5000 graphics in a compact box that's reported to be half the size of a traditional small form factor workstation
1/3
The ThinkStation P360 Ultra squeezes 12th Gen Intel Core processor options and powerful Nvidia RTX A5000 graphics in a compact box that's reported to be half the size of a traditional small form factor workstation
The ThinkStation P360 Ultra desktop workstation can be had with 128 GB of RAM and up to 8 TB of storage, and can also double as a headphone stand
2/3
The ThinkStation P360 Ultra desktop workstation can be had with 128 GB of RAM and up to 8 TB of storage, and can also double as a headphone stand
Lenovo has positioned the ThinkStation P360 Ultra's dual-sided motherboard in the middle of the 4-liter chassis for improved airflow
3/3
Lenovo has positioned the ThinkStation P360 Ultra's dual-sided motherboard in the middle of the 4-liter chassis for improved airflow
View gallery - 3 images

Lenovo has launched an interesting addition to its ThinkStation line of desktop workstations, which offers the kind of tower-like performance needed to run CAD and BIM modeling applications but in a space-saving compact form factor.

Aimed at the kind of hybrid home/office professionals – from virtual-reality content creators to medical imaging specialists to architects and engineers – who demand high performance but may not have the space at home to accommodate a full-size desktop workstation, the ThinkStation P360 Ultra crams a powerful PC into a relatively compact case.

Lenovo says that the P360 Ultra comes in some 15 percent lighter than previous small form factor workstations from the company, has been tested for durability to MIL-SPEC standards, and is home to a dual-sided motherboard positioned in the middle of the 4-liter chassis for improved airflow.

The company has teamed up with Intel to make 12th Gen Intel Core processor options available for up to 16 cores at up to 125 watts, supported by up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM, along with two PCIe Gen 4 slots for up to 8 TB of M.2 storage.

Lenovo has positioned the ThinkStation P360 Ultra's dual-sided motherboard in the middle of the 4-liter chassis for improved airflow
Lenovo has positioned the ThinkStation P360 Ultra's dual-sided motherboard in the middle of the 4-liter chassis for improved airflow

Lenovo also worked with Nvidia to find a way to cram in a powerful RTX A5000 mobile graphics card along with the sizable fan-based cooling system needed to maintain optimum performance during heavy workloads.

The mini desktop PC will be able to run as many as eight displays simultaneously, and is reported to be the only desktop workstation in the industry to sport dual Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The ThinkStation P360 Ultra will be available later this month, prices start at US$1,299. The video below has more.

Lenovo Workstations: Introducing the ThinkStation P360 Ultra

Source: Lenovo

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

ComputersMini-PCLenovo
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!