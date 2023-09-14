© 2023 New Atlas
Computers

Thunderbolt 5 delivers up to 3 times the bandwidth of its predecessor

By Paul McClure
September 13, 2023
Thunderbolt 5 delivers up to 3 times the bandwidth of its predecessor
Intel has announced Thunderbolt 5, the next-generation in connectivity
Intel has announced Thunderbolt 5, the next-generation in connectivity
View 3 Images
Intel has announced Thunderbolt 5, the next-generation in connectivity
1/3
Intel has announced Thunderbolt 5, the next-generation in connectivity
Thunderbolt 5's 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth can be boosted to 120 Gbps with Bandwidth Boost
2/3
Thunderbolt 5's 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth can be boosted to 120 Gbps with Bandwidth Boost
Thunderbolt 5 has been designed to significantly improve connectivity and bandwidth speed
3/3
Thunderbolt 5 has been designed to significantly improve connectivity speed and bandwidth
View gallery - 3 images

Intel has announced the latest in next-gen connectivity with Thunderbolt 5, a single-cable solution designed to deliver up to three times more bandwidth than its predecessor to benefit even the most demanding PC user.

“Thunderbolt 5 will provide industry-leading performance and capability for connecting computers to monitors, docks, storage and more,” said Jason Ziller, general manager of the Client Connectivity Division at Intel. “Intel is excited to continue our tradition of leadership for wired connectivity solutions. Thunderbolt is now the mainstream port for connectivity on mobile PCs, and delivering the next generation of performance with Thunderbolt 5 will provide even more capability for the most demanding users.”

Content creators, gamers and professionals need plenty of bandwidth to ensure high-resolution displays and low-latency visuals when working with increasingly larger video and data files. Thunderbolt 5 improves upon Thunderbolt 4 in several ways. It offers 80 gigabits per second (Gbps) of bi-directional bandwidth, with Bandwidth Boost mode, which requires a high-bandwidth display, kicking it up to 120 Gbps, triple the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4.

Thunderbolt 5's 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth can be boosted to 120 Gbps with Bandwidth Boost
Thunderbolt 5's 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth can be boosted to 120 Gbps with Bandwidth Boost

For faster storage and external graphics, Thunderbolt 5 has double the PCI Express data throughput and double the bandwidth of Thunderbolt Networking for high-speed PC-to-PC connections. And, being built according to industry standards, including USB4 V2, DisplayPort 2.1 and PCI Express Gen 4, it's fully compatible with previous versions. Thunderbolt 5 is able to deliver these performance increases by utilizing a new signaling technology called PAM-3.

Thunderbolt 5 has been designed to significantly improve connectivity and bandwidth speed
Thunderbolt 5 has been designed to significantly improve connectivity speed and bandwidth

“Microsoft is excited to closely collaborate with Intel to bring the latest USB4 standard to Windows customers,” said Ian LeGrow, corporate vice president of Core OS product management at Microsoft Corp. “Thunderbolt 5 is fully USB 80 Gbps standard compliant to support the next generation of high-performance displays, storage and connectivity.”

In the below video, produced by Intel, the Thunderbolt 5 is demonstrated on the first prototype laptop with built-in Thunderbolt 5 connected to a Thunderbolt dock.

Sneak Peek: First Intel Thunderbolt 5 prototype laptop and dock demo

Source: Intel

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

ComputersIntelThunderboltMicrosoft
No comments
Paul McClure
Paul McClure
Before realizing his writing passion, Paul worked as an intensive care nurse and a criminal defense lawyer for many years. He has a keen interest in mental health and addiction, chronic illness, and medical technology. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and creative writing in 2022, Paul joined New Atlas in 2023. Before starting with New Atlas, Paul had written for several online publications in the areas of health and well-being, parenting, entertainment, and popular culture.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!