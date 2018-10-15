Whether you like your music bass-heavy or not will come down to personal preference, and I actually came to like the sound of the earbuds – but if you don't, all is not lost. Activating Bass Reducer in the iPhone's Music EQ settings brought the audio balance back to what I'm used to. The Crazybaby app also supposedly allows custom EQ settings – I say supposedly because the app crashed every time I tried to open up the Music tab. This was even after the latest update and a couple of reinstalls of the app. While it obviously would have been good to have the app working properly for the sake of this review, it's probably not something I would have even bothered downloading otherwise.