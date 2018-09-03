Details are still rather thin on the ground at this early stage, but assuming all goes well, the Suvarnabhumi International Passenger Terminal II will provide an additional 348,000 sq m (3.7 million sq ft) of floorspace to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport. Its most interesting indoor feature is a large 16,132 sq m (173,643 sq ft) tropical forest, which is meant to reflect Thailand's lush landscape and will include a waterfall.