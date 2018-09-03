Stunning wooden airport will feature an indoor forestView gallery - 9 images
Duangrit Bunnag Architect Limited (DBALP) has unveiled an eye-catching design for a new airport terminal in Bangkok that features intricate wooden detailing and an indoor forest. The new building is reportedly expected to be operational in 2025.
Details are still rather thin on the ground at this early stage, but assuming all goes well, the Suvarnabhumi International Passenger Terminal II will provide an additional 348,000 sq m (3.7 million sq ft) of floorspace to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport. Its most interesting indoor feature is a large 16,132 sq m (173,643 sq ft) tropical forest, which is meant to reflect Thailand's lush landscape and will include a waterfall.
The tropical forest area will be accessible to both staff and passengers, and should make for a pleasant spot to escape the bustle of the busy airport.
The new terminal building will be fronted by a facade with large wooden columns and an upside-down pyramid motif that's continued inside. The design brings to mind Kengo Kuma's work – specifically his Yusuhara Wooden Bridge Museum in Japan. Indeed, there has been some controversy over their perceived similarity.
DBALP head Duangrit Bunnag recently rejected claims of plagiarism, reports the Bangkok Post. The newspaper also says that construction on the project is due to begin next year, with an estimated budget of 35 billion baht (roughly US$1 billion), and that the airport is expected to be up and running by 2025.
The Suvarnabhumi International Passenger Terminal II proposal was commissioned following an architecture competition and also involves engineering expert Nikken Sekkei, and others.
Source: DBALP
