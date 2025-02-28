Get a 16" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for just $619.99

TL;DR: This grade-A refurbished MacBook Pro 16" (2019) with Touch Bar, 512GB SSD, and a Retina display is just $619.99 (reg. $2,799).

A great laptop doesn’t have to cost thousands. This grade-A refurbished 16" MacBook Pro is packed with pro-level performance, featuring a Touch Bar, which gives you easy access to intuitive controls. It's on sale for just $619.99 (reg. $2,799).

This refurbished model is in near-mint condition, delivering Apple’s premium experience at an unbeatable price. Whether you’re a creative, professional, or power user, this MacBook Pro is built to handle it all.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro was designed to handle demanding workflows, whether editing video, running multiple apps at once, or working on high-resolution design projects. The Retina display delivers incredible color accuracy, deep blacks, and razor-sharp details—making it perfect for anyone who relies on top-tier visuals for work or entertainment.

Inside, the Intel Core i7 processor and 32GB of RAM ensure your MacBook won’t slow you down. And with a 512GB SSD, you get lightning-fast boot-up times and plenty of storage for all your files, projects, and creative work.

Apple also listened to users and ditched the problematic butterfly keyboard, replacing it with the Magic Keyboard, giving you a more comfortable, responsive typing experience. And with an 11-hour battery life, you can work all day without worrying about finding an outlet.

This isn’t just about getting a MacBook for cheap—it’s about getting a premium machine at a price that makes sense. Grade-A refurbished means you’re getting a laptop that looks and functions like new, with minimal to no visible wear.

For just $619.99, you’re securing a workhorse laptop with power, portability, and the reliability that MacBooks are known for—for hundreds less than the cost of a new one.

Don't miss the refurbished MacBook Pro, on sale for just $619.99 for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change