Feeling like your workload is too heavy? This all-in-one AI tool can help

TL;DR: The key to streamlining your workday is with 1minAI, which combines the major AI models in one place for only $39.99 (reg. $234).

Does it seem like your weekly to-do list for work only seems to stack up, making you want to pull your hair out? It seems impossible to get 100+ tasks completed, which is why you might want to rely on AI to handle the repetitive tasks that clutter your day.

You might just turn your 40-hour work week into a 20-hour one when you invest in 1minAI. This tool combines the best AI tools, like ChatGPT, Gemini, Midjourney, and Meta AI, into one platform without any subscription fees. You can get lifetime access for only $39.99 (reg. $234) for three more days.

🔮 1min.AI | Introduction | All-in-one AI app

Feeling overwhelmed on Monday morning? Or are you feeling sluggish on Friday after the work week has (figuratively) kicked your butt? 1minAI has AI writing tools that could help you write emails and generate newsletters for your company. It could even help you generate comments for LinkedIn and research keywords.

If you're in a more creative field, you could generate AI images with Midjourney or DALL-E integration or upload an audio file to get a text transcript with OpenAI Whisper. Anyone who has hours of video or audio editing on their plate can use 1minAI's tools to edit, enhance, and even translate audio.

There are plenty of other tools available on this platform, so play around and see what 1minAI could help you check off your list. You’ll get 1,000,000 credits each month (usage depends on the AI model you select) and 15,000 free credits daily by visiting the web app. Unused credits roll over for future use.

This all-in-one AI productivity tool can be yours for just $39.99 (reg. $234) for life through November 10 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Act now while supplies are still available!

StackSocial prices subject to change