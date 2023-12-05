This under $100 2-for-1 drone bundle arrives in time for the holidays

TL;DR: Give the gift of adventures from a different perspective with the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle—now further on sale in time for the holidays at $99.97 (reg. $398) for a limited time.

Unleash the thrill of capturing aerial content this holiday season with the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle. This incredible package includes two top drones and brings forth double the fun for the price of one.

Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Camera Drone

A top-performing flying sidekick that lets any adventurer view the world from above, the Alpha Z PRO 4K drone boasts advanced features that stand out in the drone market. Equipped with a high-resolution 4K wide-angle front camera with 90° adjustment and a 720p bottom camera, it captures breathtaking footage with incredible clarity. Packaged in a refined all-black exterior, the drone's flight adjustments are minimal for ultimate content capture that is steady. With an altitude hold mode, a headless mode, and a one-key automatic return, the drone will smoothly sail through various weather conditions, capture cinematic shots, and quickly return to you. Plus, it will be delivered in time for the holidays if you order by Dec. 7.

Boasting numerous comparable functionalities and additional perks, the Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone stands out with its stylish silver aesthetic. Demonstrating exceptional tracking capabilities, you can synchronize the drone with your chosen target, enabling the capture of distinctive content for up to 12 minutes per flight. Powered by a 2000mAh LiPo battery, the drone also facilitates hands-free photo capture or video recording through gesture control, responding to the commands of your hand.

Whether a seasoned drone pilot or a complete beginner, this bundle has something for everyone. Both drones are outfitted with fantastic dual cameras and features galore—sure to become a treasured addition to any gadget collection.

Regularly priced at $398, the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle is now only $99.97 through Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon code required. However, you'll need to order them by Dec. 7 to get them under the tree in time for the holidays.

Prices subject to change