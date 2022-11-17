These 2022 bestsellers make amazing gifts

That anticipated time of year is near — holiday gifting. If you're unsure what to gift your favorite gadget-loving enthusiast, we're here to help. We've gathered some of this year's bestsellers just in time for the holiday season.

8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight

The 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight will help you stay prepared for anything coming your way. Boasting powerful LEDs that provide 800 lumens of radiance with four adjustable modes, the rechargeable mini flashlight offers the visibility you need in various levels of darkness. Its compact construction, which measures .8"H x 2.4"L and weighs only 43 grams, fits perfectly on a keychain or in any pocket.

Get the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight for $21.99 (reg. $29)

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Named "One of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere" by The Next Web, Babbel has been assisting millions of users worldwide in learning to speak a new language. Babbel's impressive lifetime access library includes 14 languages and will easily take individuals from beginner to expert. Features include more than 10,000 hours of learning with a wide range of useful real-life topics, personalized review sessions, and advanced speech recognition technology.

Get Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) for $299 (reg. $499)

Sam's Club 1 Year Membership for Only $24.99!

Sam's Club makes grocery shopping less frequent and stress-free by bringing its members plenty of savings with a little bit of everything under one roof. Whether it's snacks, kitchen supplies, toiletries, furniture, electronics, or gifts, the membership helps you get everything you need in one trip. The membership also includes exclusive goodies for extra-curricular activities and up to 60% on hotel accommodations while traveling.

Get a Sam's Club 1 Year Membership for $24.99 (reg. $50)

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp (2-Pack)

Featuring integrated soft-white LED bulbs with over 300 multi-color effects and over 16 million colors in RGB color rendering, this corner lamp sets the tone for whatever mood you are feeling at the moment. Its 20 W LED lights also last up to 50,000 hours, making the lamp cost-efficient and durable for years to come.

Get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp (2-Pack) for $139.99 (reg. $299)

Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set (8 Pieces with Gift Box)

Crafted by Seido, a global company featured on NBC News and USA Today, these high-quality Japanese master chef knives will transform how your favorite food-loving family member preps and cooks at home. With razor-sharp blades angled at 15°, the handmade Japanese knives retain a noticeably sharper cutting face than the everyday Western-style knives with an angle of 25°. At the same time, the ergonomic Pakka wood handles help you control the tool effortlessly — they don't twist or turn from heavy-duty use.

Get the Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set (8 Pieces with Gift Box) for $89.99 (reg. $139.99)

Apple iPad Air 3rd Gen 10.5" 64GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: WiFi Only) + Accessories Bundle

Is someone you know in need of a tablet upgrade? This refurbished Apple iPad Air could be your next best purchase. Possessing Apple's state-of-the-art features, this affordable and more eco-friendly device will help boost productivity and entertainment while on the go. With plenty of internal storage and dual camera accessibility, there will be many opportunities to capture endless content with family and friends.

Get the Apple iPad Air 3rd Gen 10.5" 64GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: WiFi Only) + Accessories Bundle for $349.99 (reg. $409)

Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription

Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, this lifetime subscription helps make investing fun and stress-free. Taking the guesswork out of investing, the platform works by being a one-stop shop assistant for finding investments that cater to your needs — while reducing risk. It also helps you figure out how to increase returns in the market and provides information about the world’s biggest stock exchanges.

Get Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription for $119 (reg. $900)

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle

Solving a puzzle has never been more enticing with this ultimate deal that takes the fun of the game to a whole new level. Brought to you by MSCHF, the makers of The One Million Dollar Puzzle, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle offers an exciting opportunity to win anything from $1 to one of two $1 million prizes.

Get The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for $24.99 (reg. $30)

Apple iPad Pro 9.7", 128GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)

If high-quality screen time is required for work or browsing, this iPad Pro is a great contender. Boasting a powerful 9.7" multi-touch screen, a screen resolution of 2048 x 1536, and a 128GB storage capacity, you'll be able to download and stream all your favorite games, apps, podcasts, and more with ease.

Get the Apple iPad Pro 9.7", 128GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) for $264.99 (reg. $321)

Vitality Swing: Chi Swing Machine

This powerful machine could be the solution if someone you know is looking for more physical activity without strain or injury. Its robust 40W motor provides an adjustable wave-like motion that stimulates muscles without using too much energy. Even better, it helps stimulate the lymphatic system, boosts oxygen levels, and loosens the spine for better overall health.

Get the Vitality Swing: Chi Swing Machine for $295.99 (reg. $350)

