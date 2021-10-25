Be prepared for any situation with this affordable HD 24/7 DashCam

You never know when an emergency will strike. Take inventory of your surroundings and protect yourself while you drive with the easy-to-install DashCam: Car Safety Camera, now on sale for $49.99.

While it's not something we like to think about, an accident or emergency is bound to happen at some point in our lives. Providing the peace of mind you need at all times, the DashCam is a solid contender for high-quality surveillance at an affordable price.

The camera boasts a pixel-perfect 1080P resolution that captures and records detailed images and videos and automatically starts recording when it senses movement in the view. A remarkable 140° wide-angle, two-way transmission audio and crystal-clear IR 6x zoom night vision also ensures the ultimate footage day and night—capturing every detail.

Since the non-stop recording is vital, it comes packed with a powerful 560mAh battery that offers seven hours of voice recording and three hours of video. You’ll also be able to review and playback what it captures whenever you need to check the footage through its supported TF slot and mini USB ports. Once the time comes to charge, it will power up quickly with its provided charger for the next round of surveillance.

Weighing in at only 2 oz and measuring 3.4" x 1.4," the small yet mighty camera is portable, weatherproof, and shockproof. It comes with magnets, allowing you to move it from vehicle to vehicle with ease, and it works in most rugged conditions. The discreet construction will enable you to attach it to car parts for spy recording, catching perpetrators in the act. It's the perfect accessory to keep for your ultimate protection or gift to a loved one who drives all the time.

Regularly priced at $79, the DashCam: Car Safety Camera is now priced at nearly 40% off and is only $49.99.

Prices subject to change.