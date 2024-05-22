Save $20 on this wireless 3-in-1 charging station

TL;DR: Charge your phone, watch, and earbuds wirelessly all at once with this 3-in-1 Transparent Magnetic Wireless Charging Station that's now $20 off.

Keeping your devices organized when they all need charging can be a hassle. So, charge them all in one place on one device. This 3-in-1 Transparent Magnetic Wireless Charging Station can get the job done for you, and it's $20 off for a limited time.

3-in-1 Transparent Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

This retro-looking charging station has a cool transparent design that reveals the inner workings of the sophisticated stand. That's just a cool aesthetic touch, though. What really makes this station stand out is its function. The 3-in-1 stand is compatible with a wide array of wireless charging devices, including iPhone 8 or later, Apple Watch Series 2 or later, AirPods, and other Qi-enabled devices. All you have to do is place each device on the right charging pad and the QC 3.0 18W adapter will get to work powering up your batteries fast.

The charger is made with overcharge, overcurrent, over temperature, and short circuit protection to ensure your devices charge safely. The auto-sleep feature puts the station into a sleep state once each battery is full. The charging pads work with cases that are up to 0.2 inches thick and allow you to say goodbye to the tangle of wires when you're trying to charge all your devices at once. It's compact enough to fit on your desk, nightstand, or anywhere else you like to get a charge.

Give yourself a better charging experience. Right now, you can get the 3-in-1 Transparent Magnetic Wireless Charging Station for 28% off $69 at just $49.99 for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change