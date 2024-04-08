Two drones, one low price: This 4K drone bundle takes flight for $166

TL;DR: The Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K with Blade K Drone Bundle offers two beginner-friendly camera drones for $165.99 (reg. $299), allowing you to capture high-quality aerial footage and experience the thrill of drone flight.

Calling all drone enthusiasts and aspiring aerial photographers! This offer presents a fantastic opportunity to snag not one, but two incredible drones from Ninja Dragon: the Phantom Eagle PRO 4K and the Blade K.

Phantom Eagle PRO 4K

Elevate your aerial content creation with the Phantom K Pro drone. Equipped with a 4K adjustable camera, this versatile device captures stunning visuals in both portrait and landscape modes. Advanced anti-collision technology ensures a safe and smooth flight experience, while optical flow technology and a three-camera system provide exceptional stability and precise positioning. Designed for both professional photographers and videographers, the Phantom K Pro boasts intuitive controls and user-friendly features that make it suitable for beginners as well. Its 4-channel control allows for effortless maneuvering, and the 1800mAh battery delivers up to 12 minutes of flight time. Headless mode simplifies operation, while one-key take-off and landing functions offer added convenience. For portability, the Phantom K Pro features foldable arms, making it a perfect companion for capturing breathtaking aerial footage on the go.

Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K

Phantom Eagle Blade K

Conquer any creative challenge with the Blade X Pro drone. This versatile quadcopter boasts a 4K dual-camera system, featuring both a forward-facing and downward-facing camera, allowing for the capture of stunning aerial footage from a variety of perspectives. Intuitive controls paired with an optical flow sensor ensure precise hovering and effortless maneuverability, ideal for capturing smooth, cinematic video. The Blade X Pro prioritizes safety with its 4-way obstacle avoidance system, granting you peace of mind while navigating any environment. Beginner-friendly features like one-key take-off and landing, coupled with headless mode for simplified operation, make the Blade X Pro an excellent choice for both novice and experienced flyers. Enjoy extended flight times of up to 12 minutes thanks to the 1800mAh battery, and the foldable arms offer exceptional portability, making the Blade X Pro the perfect companion for aerial content creation on the go.

Whether you're a seasoned videographer seeking unparalleled creative control or a budding drone pilot eager to explore the world from above, the Phantom K Pro and Blade X Pro offer the perfect launchpad for your aerial adventures. With their intuitive controls, extended flight times, and innovative features, these drones empower you to capture stunning visuals and create unforgettable memories.

Take to the skies with this Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K with Blade K Drone Bundle for only $165.99 (reg. $299).

StackSocial prices subject to change