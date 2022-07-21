The ultra-portable 8-in-1 Maglight Mini sheds 800 lumens of light

They say that good things come in small packages, and this 8-in-1 Maglight Mini is proof positive that the adage is true. This little gadget is going to be your new best friend when you’re out and about, no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

Of course, we all know the importance of being prepared. An entire organization uses preparedness as its motto. It needn’t be difficult. In fact, with this pocket-sized flashlight, it can be as easy as snapping it onto your backpack, keychain, or belt buckle.

Being able to shine a light on a situation is probably one of the first things you need to think about. After all, if you can’t see what you’re dealing with, you truly will remain in the dark. While your phone may be an option, this Maglight Mini is going to give you 30 times the light. At 800 lumens illumination at its maximum output and with 4 modes of brightness, the flashlight is stylish and ultra-portable. Add to that a handy bottle opener, (try getting your phone to do that!) a carabiner, a folding kickstand, a long-lasting rechargeable battery, a strong magnet, and more, and you’ll have the perfect, compact addition to your outdoor survival kit.

MagLight Mini // Super Bright 8-in-1 Utility Flashlight that Fits On Your Keychain

So whether you are out camping, mountain biking, hiking, or anywhere in the great outdoors, the Maglight Mini is a must-have. Of course, its use needn’t be limited to outside. It’s also great when working on your car, in the basement, or in a power outage. Anywhere you need light, this gadget can be there to shed it. Its built-in kickstand allows you to adjust this lamp at different angles while the long-lasting rechargeable battery provides illumination for up to 3.5 hours. Use it safely in any weather conditions thanks to its water- and dust-proof design.

Available now at 40% off the suggested retail price, the Maglight Mini can be yours today for only $17.99.

Prices subject to change