Hear clearly and stay aware with this $115 AfterShokz OpenComm headset

TL;DR: The AfterShokz OpenComm Headset utilizes bone conduction technology for a comfortable, open-ear listening experience with a durable, water-resistant design and clear communication via a noise-canceling boom mic, now only $114.99 (reg. $159.00).

Traditional headsets? So yesterday. Over-ear behemoths stifle awareness, while earbud battles are a daily struggle. Enter the AfterShokz OpenComm Headset, a game-changer that leverages bone conduction for a truly unique audio experience.

Imagine a world where crystal-clear audio bypasses your eardrums entirely. By using bone conduction, this headset transmits sound vibrations through your cheekbones directly to your inner ear. Think of it as a personal sound system built right into your head, ideal for conference calls, music, and staying alert to your surroundings.

The beauty lies in the open-ear design. Unlike noise-isolating options, OpenComm lets you hear what's happening around you. Catch a colleague's whispered comment or stay alert to crucial safety announcements, all without missing a beat. Plus, say goodbye to ear fatigue. Earbud pressure is a thing of the past. Experience extended comfort, even during long calls.

SHOKZ OpenComm Unboxing

OpenComm is the world's first titanium-framed headset. Its innovative design embraces a cable-free life with Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless pairing to your devices. The adjustable DSP noise-canceling boom mic ensures crystal-clear communication, even in noisy environments. Take control with a single multifunction button: answer calls, adjust volume, or activate your voice assistant—all with a tap. And thanks to bone conduction technology that lets you hear your surroundings clearly, you can effortlessly flow between calls and in-person conversations without ever removing your headset. And the best part? You can enjoy all this for up to 16 hours of talk time.

The OpenComm Headset boasts a standout combination of features that make it the perfect companion for any situation. Drenched in a sudden downpour? Perspiration dripping during your workout? No worries! The IP55 water-resistant rating makes it shrug off rain and sweat with ease. Built to last, it's conquered over 10,000 bend and shake tests—tough enough for your daily grind (and maybe even that accidental drop).

The AfterShokz OpenComm keeps you connected, comfortable, and aware. Whether you're a professional on the go, a fitness enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates innovative tech, OpenComm is a wise investment. Your ears (and your focus) will thank you.

Step into the future of audio with this SHOKZ AfterShokz OpenComm Open-Ear Bluetooth Headset for only $114.99 (reg. $159.00).

StackSocial prices subject to change