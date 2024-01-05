Elevate your job prospects with the power of the $39 AI Resume Builder

TL;DR: AI Resume Builder empowers you with intuitive tools to effortlessly create tailored resumes, distinguishing you from other applicants, and offering a competitive edge in the job market. Now on sale for the best price on the web at $32.97 (reg. $468.00), but this price drop only lasts until 1 January 12:59pm.

Robert Meier, President of Job Market Experts says, “98% of job seekers are eliminated at the initial resume screening and only the top 2% of candidates make it to the interview.” This means that you need to stand out. AI Resume Builder can help.

If you have ever been on the hiring end, you will know how easy it is for a resume to be overlooked or dismissed in the large pile of applications accumulating on your desk. You quickly discard any that have spelling or grammatical errors. If they are too long or too short, they will probably end up in the shredder. You’re then left with the daunting task of determining exactly who is qualified and whether they would be a good fit for your firm.

As a prospective employee, you need to ensure that your credentials fit the job at hand. Once that has been determined, you need to demonstrate that in your application. Since your resume is your first introduction to your potential future boss, you need to make sure it is tailored to the position, is error-free, and looks good. While the latter may seem like fluff, remember, you want to stand out, and a resume that has a unique or different look will grab more attention.

This AI Resume Builder simplifies the resume creation process with intuitive features. Effortlessly customize layouts using drag-and-drop functionality, toggle between single-column and two-column formats, and enhance design with color options and spacing adjustments. Create multiple tailored resumes for various job profiles, integrating social handles like LinkedIn and GitHub. The rich text editor, including Markdown shortcuts and Grammarly integration, ensures precise content, complemented by the option to add profile images. Enjoy the convenience of a dark mode for late-night sessions, and let the built-in AI engine auto-complete and fill data for a streamlined experience.

With this amazing tool, you will be able to apply to jobs two times faster and set yourself apart from the competition.

