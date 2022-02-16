Forget bottled water! Get your drinking water the eco-friendly way

You do your best to get your 91 ounces of water in a day, and good for you. But did you know that if you’re filling your glass from a tap, you may be getting more than you bargained for? Purify your water with AlcaPure.

According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG)'s comprehensive Tap Water Database, which compiles results from water utility testing across the U.S., the water in some communities can contain potentially dangerous chemicals. Even water that is deemed “clean” can pick up contaminants along the way as it runs through pipes to get into your home. During an EWG investigation, it was found that about 85% of the population was drinking tap water that contained over 300 contaminants and carcinogens that could potentially lead to cancer.

Scientists are continuously working to find solutions to purifying our drinking water, but many of those inventions are still unattainable or impractical for the household. You could opt to drink bottled water, but not only is that expensive, but it also adds to the already almost insurmountable plastic waste we have accumulated. This easy-to-use and eco-friendly AlcaPure is the economical answer to getting water that’s great tasting and contaminant-free.

RKIN Zero Installation Purifier - Countertop Reverse Osmosis Water Filter

Using reverse-osmosis to filter out 99% of the impurities in your tap water, AlcaPure boasts a 4-stage advanced filtration system, blocking both larger particles such as sand and rust, and harmful chemical residues such as chloroform and pesticides, while also remineralizing the water with calcium and magnesium for better taste.

It’s portable and fits on your countertop. It’s easy to install with no plumbing required and features a zero-waste design that collects the wastewater in the bottom of the tank, so it can be used for other purposes (like watering your plants). Elegant and efficient, and highly rated on Amazon, this RKIN AlcaPure Countertop Water Filter is available in either space black or silver/white, and can be yours now for more than half off the regular price. For only $424.99, you can enjoy a cool glass of purified water and support your health!

