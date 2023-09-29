Get two top drones with dual cameras bundled together for just $110
TL;DR: Want two drones for less than the price of one? You can get just that with the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle drones, now only $109.97 through September 30.
If you've ever been interested in getting a drone or testing out a new hobby, now's a great time to do it. Through September 30, we're offering two best-selling drones for the price of one: the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle. Bundled together, they're only $109.97 (reg. $398).
Sold separately, these drones are nearly $400, but you can save a bundle when you buy them together. Each drone is equipped with a 4K wide-angle front camera with 90º adjustment and a 720p bottom camera, making them suitable for creative people who want to take breathtaking landscape photography and videography. With 4-channel movement, they can move in all directions comfortably (ascend, forward, backward, left, and right) and even perform rolling 360º flips.
Moreover, they're both easy to fly, even for absolute beginners. Headless mode removes the need to position the aircraft before flying, while a six-axis gyroscope supports smoother flight and convenient controls. You can even use the companion app to take pictures and videos, as well as get a real-time FPV onto your smartphone or tablet to help you better focus your flight and photography.
Once you've snapped a really great picture, altitude hold mode provides a stable hovering flight to get the angle just right. And when you're all done surveying the skies, these drones' one-key automatic return brings them back with just the press of a button.
However, there are distinct differences between the two drones. The Alpha Z PRO, constructed in a sleek black, flies for 7 to 9 minutes on a 3.7V, 500mAh LiPo battery, while the Flying Fox 4K, designed in a stylish silver, flies for 9 to 12 minutes on a 3.7V, 2000mAh LiPo battery.
Until September 30 at 11:59pm Pacific, you can get the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for just $109.97.
