Grab your Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet 2021 Edition in four awesome colors

We all crave the next big thing in tech, and while some of us are quick to hit the add to cart button, you're a more discerning customer that only considers the best. Perfect timing, because you can now buy this 2021 Edition Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet.

Okay Fire fanatics, here's what you get with the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet 2021 Edition. One of the newest models in the series, this baby is packed with a powerful octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Essentially, it has enough room and processing power for all of your favorite apps, books, pics, tunes, vids, and more. And, with a 10.1" 1080p display that's 10% brighter than its prior models, you'll enjoy a crystal clear view of all of the above.

Let's talk about what this tablet can truly handle with its long-lasting 12-hour battery capacity. The all-new split-screen feature is absolutely perfect for multitasking, so you can finish whatever projects your boss sent you to virtually while still getting in your daily Netflix binge. Speaking of apps, the Amazon Appstore brings all your favorites, including Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

The best part? Because it's an Amazon product, it connects to Alexa, so you can ask it to check email, update shopping lists, and set reminders (like Mom's birthday ... which was last week). Want to check in on your Amazon purchases? the lock screen will pull up targeted ads that are personalized based on your shopping preferences and browsing habits on Amazon, so even when you think you've forgotten toilet paper, your tablet has you covered.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet 2021 Edition, which also includes a USB-C 2.0 cable, 9W power adapter, and quick start guide, for $149.99. Not a huge fan of the color? No sweat, it also comes in denim, lavender, or olive for the same price.

Prices subject to change.