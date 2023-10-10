A new-to-you iPad Air for only $130 during our Deal Days Campaign

TL;DR: This refurbished 16GB Apple iPad Air offers a budget-friendly way to enjoy the sleek design and essential features, available through October 15th for only $219.97 (reg. $499).

In today's fast-paced digital world, staying connected and productive on the go is a necessity. Enter this refurbished Apple iPad Air, a device that strikes a harmonious balance between cost-effectiveness and environmental responsibility.

And to help you save even more money, during our limited-time savings event, you will be able to purchase this 2013 Apple iPad Air, with its A7 Chip, 16GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, and 10-hour battery life for only $129.97, no coupon required. But hurry! This offer is only available until October 15th, at 11:59 p.m.

Undoubtedly you will appreciate the 9.7" Retina display that offers stunning visuals with crisp details and vibrant colors. Whether you're binge-watching your favorite series or drafting important business presentations, the clarity and depth of the screen will enhance your overall experience.

Thanks to the 5MP iSight camera, you will be able to snap breathtaking photos and record impressive videos. Equipped with a Five Element Lens, Hybrid IR filter, video stabilization, face detection, and HDR capabilities, this camera is the ideal tool for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Staying connected has never been easier with the iPad Air's Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi capabilities. Whether you're collaborating with colleagues, streaming music, or video chatting with friends and family, you can count on a strong and stable connection.

So while it may not be the latest and greatest model, and it may have some light scuffing or scratches on the body, you can rest assured your iPad Air should run as good as new.

